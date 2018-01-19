Ripples over $500m Abacha’s loot – Vanguard
Ripples over $500m Abacha's loot
Controversy has emerged over the $500 million recovered from the late Gen. Sani Abacha's family as report indicates that the money was diverted. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to be probing the location of the money which …
EFCC launches probe as $500m Abacha loot goes missing
