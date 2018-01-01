Rise of wannacry attacks put Nigeria on edge

Pressure continues to rise for business organisations, especially telecommunications network operators who have been put on the edge of their sits to ensure optimum security from the tragic wannacry ransomware software attack. Industry watchers say Nigerian telecommunication operators who are most susceptible to the recent outbreak of ‘Wanacry’, a ransomware virus have been seen to…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Rise of wannacry attacks put Nigeria on edge appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

