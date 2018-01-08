 “Rises Above General Expectations (R.A.G.E)” – Debie Rise’s Debut EP is Here! | Listen on BN | Nigeria Today
After emerging 3rd Runner Up at the Big Brother Naija 2017 show, Debie Rise has been very active. She went on a “R.A.G.E” Nationwide Tour, donated Guitars to many secondary schools and now she releases her debut E.P titled “R.A.G.E”. The 11-track project includes previously released tracks like “Here To Stay” & “Joy & Pain” […]

