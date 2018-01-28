Rising oil price: The gains, pains for Nigeria – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Rising oil price: The gains, pains for Nigeria
Daily Trust
The upsurge in crude oil prices at the beginning of the year has been interpreted as a sign of better days ahead for Nigeria but there is cause for alarm for the ordinary citizen, our reporter writes. The price of crude oil hit more than three-year …
Unilever and consumer rivals raise bets on Nigeria
FG to raise salary of custom officers
FG Plans Salary Increase for Customs Personnel
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!