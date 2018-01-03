Rivers: APC Chairman Decamps To PDP

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etche local government area of Rivers State, Chief Musa Elekwa has resigned his membership of the party and subsequently decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Elekwa, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Davies Ibiamu Ikanya and dated January 3, […]

The post Rivers: APC Chairman Decamps To PDP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

