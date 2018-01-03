 Rivers: APC Chairman Decamps To PDP | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rivers: APC Chairman Decamps To PDP

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etche local government area of Rivers State, Chief Musa Elekwa has resigned his membership of the party and subsequently decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Elekwa, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Davies Ibiamu Ikanya and dated January 3, […]

The post Rivers: APC Chairman Decamps To PDP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.