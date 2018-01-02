Rivers & Kaduna Killings Shocking – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned, in strong terms, killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State and traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife, in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year. President Buhari described the acts as ‘shocking and outrageous, reprehensible and unacceptable’, insisting that perpetrators […]
The post Rivers & Kaduna Killings Shocking – Buhari appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!