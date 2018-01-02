 Rivers & Kaduna Killings Shocking – Buhari | Nigeria Today
Rivers & Kaduna Killings Shocking – Buhari

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned, in strong terms, killings of innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State and traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife, in Sango Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the New Year. President Buhari described the acts as ‘shocking and outrageous, reprehensible and unacceptable’, insisting that perpetrators […]

