Rivers, Kwara, Kaduna New Year attacks condemnable – APC
The All Progressives Congress, APC, has condemned the gruesome attacks on worshippers ushering in the New Year in Taiwo Isale area of Ilorin, Kwara State, and Omoku community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local Government Area of Rivers State. Recall that, over 15 persons were killed in Omoku, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State by a group […]
Rivers, Kwara, Kaduna New Year attacks condemnable – APC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!