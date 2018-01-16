Rivers massacre: Wike sets-up N50m trust fund for one-year-old victim
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has set up a trust fund of fifty Million Naira for Miss Purity Anthony whose parents were killed in the Omoku Massacre on January first. Purity Anthony who is less than one year also sustained gunshot injuries on her left thigh during the incident. Governor Wike stated this during a […]
