Rivers Police Officers Gun Down Robbers In Rivers During Daylight Robbery – Graphic Photos

A criminals gang who thought they were invincible were gunned down yesterday being Sunday 21st Jan, after deciding to rob in broad daylight in Rivers state. The armed robbers were reportedly carrying out an operation before they were accosted by police operatives who shot about four dead as the others took to their heels.

According to reports, the same hoodlums had robbed an area in the state some days ago before meeting their end in the latest operation.

More graphic photos below…