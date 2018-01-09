Rivers State University 2017/2018 Clearance Schedule For New Students.

The Rivers State University of Science and Technology wishes to inform all Candidates who gained admission to the institution through UTME,Direct Entry (DE) or Inter-University transfers for 2017/2018 academic session that they are to be physically available for the screening exercise as it is part of the criteria that is expected of every student offered provisional …

The post Rivers State University 2017/2018 Clearance Schedule For New Students. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

