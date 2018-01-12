Roadmap For Nigeria’s Economic Growth In 2018

Experts say the wellbeing or otherwise of the Nigerian economy in 2018 will be determined by the strength of its foreign reserves. They told MARK ITSIBOR that the FG must offload equity – ownership in some sectors to attract long-term foreign direct investment, going forward Reserves “The key variable the authorities must focus on in […]

The post Roadmap For Nigeria’s Economic Growth In 2018 appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

