Robber who poses as mad man nabbed with POS machine

Detectives attached to the Lagos State police command have arrested a suspected armed robber, who disguised as a lunatic to maim innocent persons. It was gathered that the 27-year-old suspect, Olayinka Ogundimu, was arrested at Anifowoshe Street, Ikeja area of the state.



Residents had informed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at MAN centre, who led his men to the scene and arrested the suspect. Prior to his arrest, he was going around the community during the day as a mad man, while he goes out with his gang members to rob at night.



It was also gathered that whenever they are going for operations, the suspect always go about with a Point of Sales (POS) machine, and withdraw money from victims’ bank accounts at gunpoint.



The Guardian gathered that a POS machine, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, SIM cards, bank tokens, bunch of keys a live tortoise and toy gun were recovered from him.



Ogundimu told newsmen that one John gave the toy gun to him and he was not using it for robbery. “I am not a mad man, but I pretend to be a lunatic. It was because some residents caught me with live tortoise and the toy gun that they invited the police to arrest me. I don’t use the POS to collect money at gunpoint. I picked the POS and other items recovered from me on the floor.”



A police source said, “the suspect was pretending to be a mad man, but to our surprise, when the tortoise was recovered from him, he started weeping profusely. Immediately we arrested him, he quickly removed his SIM card from one of his phone. But we swiftly collected the second phone from him. While at our station, people were calling him. We are going to track those who called him to ascertain who they are.”



The state police boss, Imohimi Edgal, who paraded the suspect yesterday at the command headquarters, Ikeja, said the suspect was a notorious armed robber who has been terrorizing Ikeja and its environs.

