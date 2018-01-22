 Robbers Gunned Down During Daylight Operation in Rivers (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Robbers Gunned Down During Daylight Operation in Rivers (Photos)

Posted on Jan 22, 2018

Police in Rivers State gunned down four armed robbers who were robbing during broad daylight on Sunday. It was gathered that the group of armed robbers are known in the community. Four of the robbers were gunned down while others took to their heels.

Details will be given later. See Photos Below:

