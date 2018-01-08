Robbers reportedly Invade Mr Ibu’s House, steal ₦1m Cash

Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu had his home in Lagos invaded by armed robbers who carted away ₦1 million, The Nation reports. Mr Ibu revealed that the robbery, which took place on Saturday, has been reported to the police. Mr Ibu, recanting the event, revealed that his wife was the one at the residence while […]

The post Robbers reportedly Invade Mr Ibu’s House, steal ₦1m Cash appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

