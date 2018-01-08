Robbers storm Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu’ s house, steal N14.3m – Vanguard
Vanguard
Robbers storm Nollywood Actor, Mr Ibu' s house, steal N14.3m
Vanguard
Armed robbers, have invaded the house of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu and carted away N14.3 million naira in cash. Actor, John Okafor. The armed robbers who stormed Mr Ibu's house in Festac, Lagos state on Saturday also made …
Robbers invade Mr Ibu's house, steal N14m cash, property
