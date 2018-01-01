 Robbery attempt by fake policemen with fake gun foiled by RRS | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Robbery attempt by fake policemen with fake gun foiled by RRS

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Robbers who posed as policemen, to snatch a Toyota Camry and a Corolla from two drivers near Lagos Dump Site on Lekki – Epe Expressway with a fake gun yesterday, ran out of luck as the robbery attempt was foiled by an RRS patrol team of the Lagos State Police Command. It was gathered that the […]

The post Robbery attempt by fake policemen with fake gun foiled by RRS appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.