Rochas Okorocha Is a Curse To Imo State– Olehi

Barrister Ngozi Olehi, says Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha is a curse to Imo State.

Ngozi who was the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party, during the 2015 general election in Imo State said Governor Rochas Okorocha’s claim of infrastructural advancement in the state was a big scam.

Olehi hinted that the greatest evil that can befall Imo State in the coming electoral season was for its people to fail to learn from the blunders that plunged the state into its deepest economic woe in it’s entire existence.

Olehi said Imo state have earned about N800 billion since 2011, but the hardships of mis-governance in the state had turned out to be intolerable.

Olechi indicated by the state government has no advancement approach or outline that expresses quantifiable and noticeable steps that create opportunities, decrease frailty and essentially expands the welfare of the populace.

According to Olechi “the failure of Imo state government to draw in any of the more than 30 nations that contributed N14 billion in the vicinity of 2015 and 2016, is a basic exhibition of the dismissal of the worldwide group of the wilderness administration that has described careless official and authoritative activities.

“any legislature that isn’t responsible to the general population, not straightforward in it’s operations and does not comply with the administer of law, as the present Imo State Government, constitutes a revile“

