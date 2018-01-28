Roger Federer wins 20th grand slam title with Australian Open victory over Cilic – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Roger Federer wins 20th grand slam title with Australian Open victory over Cilic
The Guardian
What should have been a Sunday stroll for Roger Federer on a warm summer's evening in his favourite city away from Switzerland turned into an ordeal under the roof on Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena before he subdued an inspired Marin Cilic in five sets to …
Tearful Federer wins Australian Open for 20th Slam title
50 Parting Thoughts from the 2018 Australian Open
The Latest: Cilic comes back to force 5th set in Australia
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!