 Ronaldo Scores Two Penalties As Real Madrid Hammer Valencia | Nigeria Today
Ronaldo Scores Two Penalties As Real Madrid Hammer Valencia

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties to help Real Madrid secure a 4-1 win over Valencia at Estadio Mestalla on Saturday. The Portuguese has been experiencing a resurgence of sorts in recent times, scoring four goals in two matches after being locked on four goals in the league for a long while. Marcelo and Toni Kroos […]

