Ronaldo: Tite Has Restored Brazil’s Standard

Brazil legend, Ronaldo has hailed Selecao coach, Tite and believes he has set a new standard for the team.

The former Corinthians boss took over from Dunga and found the selecao still sore from their 7-1 semifinal defeat to Germany in 2014.

Tite helped the team wear a new outlook, as they won 10 out of 12 qualifying matches and are favourites for the World Cup.

“Brazil are strong again,” Ronaldo told Bild.

“With Tite in command of the Selecao, there is now a certain standard of play that the team maintains. They are now a compact team, working as a single unit and [the players] are highly motivated.

“The Selecao has regained their respect and are playing a great football again.”

The post Ronaldo: Tite Has Restored Brazil’s Standard appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

