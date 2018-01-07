Ross Barkley trains alone in bid to find fitness ahead of Chelsea debut following £15m move from Everton – Mirror.co.uk
Ross Barkley trains alone in bid to find fitness ahead of Chelsea debut following £15m move from Everton
Ross Barkley has been training alone at Chelsea as he bids to regain his fitness ahead of his Blues debut. England midfielder Barkley has completed his switch from boyhood club Everton to Stamford Bridge in a £15million deal. The 24-year-old has penned …
