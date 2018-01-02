Rotimi Amaechi Calls For The Resignation Of Rivers State Gov. Wike, Aimed New Year’s Massacre

The Massacre of “mostly” Lord’s Chosen church members heading home from the New Years eve service held on 1st January 2018 to everybody in Rivers State by surprise. It was gathered that unknown gun men opened fire of them and killed more than 20 people and injuring many others.

APC kingpin in Rivers State claimed that the Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike had a hand in the matter and now, the minister of Transportation and former governor of the state, Dr. Rotimi Amaechi, has asked Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to resign from office.

Chief Amaechi said Governor Wike has allegedly been encouraging militant groups because of politics and election, adding that it was high time he acted on the oath he swore to protect lives and property.

In Amaechi’s words;

“I think the governor needs to get a bit more serious, he should stop encouraging the militant groups in the name of politics and election. You heard about 21 only in Omoku, what about in Akutoru where two persons were killed, what about other LGA.





“I think there should be much more than age to qualify to be a governor because it takes much more than age. “I was governor of Rivers State, I did not play PDP/APC politics, life is life it has no symbol. Nobody has APC life or PDP life.





“The first responsibility of a governor which is what the oath of office requires, is that you swear to protect lives and property. When you don’t protect life and property what do you do? Is impeachment. Unfortunately there is no House of Assembly in Rivers State,” Ameachi said.