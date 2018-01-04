Rotimi Amaechi has a serious mental case, says Wike
By Adekunle Aliyu
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that the Minister of Transport and former governor of the stare, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has a serious mental case.
He declared that national development has been stunted because of mentally challenged Ministers Amaechi.
The governor said that base on Amaechi’s logic, President Muhammadu Buhari needs to resign because of the nationwide breakdown of security. .
He spoke at the Government House Port Harcourt on Wednesday when the management of the Silverbird Group presented his nomination letter as the Silverbird Man of the Year, 2017.
He said: “Former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has a serious mental case. This is what makes it difficult for him to appreciate the seriousness of security issues .
“That is the kind of people that we have in the Federal Cabinet. With such people, it is impossible for the country to make progress. He needs urgent medical attention “.
Governor Wike said based on Amaechi’s logic, President Muhammadu Buhari needs to resign because of the nationwide breakdown of security. He said national security is the direct responsibility of the President.
He described as ridiculous the false allegation by Rotimi Amaechi that he armed the perpetrators of the Omoku killings.
The post Rotimi Amaechi has a serious mental case, says Wike appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!