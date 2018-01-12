 RoundUp – My Life In Libya | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

RoundUp – My Life In Libya

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

The Spartacus corner who recently floated his own imprint, CANNABIS ENTERTAINMENT has decided to bless our eardrums and satisfy the yearnings of music lovers across the globe with this music masterpiece titled MY LIFE IN LIBYA. A sweet and emotional vibe with relatable lyrics, the song further entrenches the Rate suffering seems to be the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.