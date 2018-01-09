Rueda Appointed As Chile Coach

Former Colombia manager Reinaldo Rueda has been named the coach of the Chile national team, through the 2022 World Cup.

Rueda replaced Antonio Pizzi, who left the Chile team, after failing to lead them to the 2018 World Cup.

The appointment was confirmed on Monday, and he will automatically renew if he takes Chile to Qatar 2022.

“We took the necessary time to find the best coach for our team,” Chilean National Football Association (ANFP) president Arturo Salah said in a statement.

“A coach with experience in international teams, who has qualified for the World Cup and has a high level sporting career.

“We hope that Reinaldo Rueda achieves great goals with La Roja and that he brings his experience to all the teams, from the adult to the youth, transferring his knowledge, styles and technical definitions to all categories, which goes directly to one of the objectives of our strategic plan — sustainable results at the level of national teams.”

