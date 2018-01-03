 Russia 2018: Build on your successes at qualifiers, Yakubu tells Eagles – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russia 2018: Build on your successes at qualifiers, Yakubu tells Eagles – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Russia 2018: Build on your successes at qualifiers, Yakubu tells Eagles
Vanguard
Abuja – The Team Manager of Nigeria Air Force (NAF) FC, Sadiq Yakubu, on Wednesday called on the Super Eagles not to be carried away by their successes during the World Cup qualifier and friendly matches. Yakubu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.