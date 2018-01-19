Russia 2018: Only fit players’ll make my squad –Rohr

Ighodalo Isiramen

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has read the riot act to his players hoping to make the World Cup squad.

The team handler admonished all players that hope to be in Russia for the global showpiece in June to get game time or forget about being on the plane to the mundial.

Speaking after extending his contract with NFF, the 64 year-old warned that the players needed to get regular game time at their various clubs to have a chance to compete for a shirt. “In a tournament as big as the World Cup, we need our very best legs to represent us. This is why we need players who are playing regularly at their club sides to prosecute it.

The World Cup is not a tournament where you take unfit players to.

Rohr will lead Nigeria to a sixth appearance at the World Cup and he hopes to give Nigerians the best performance they have been craving for at the competition.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

