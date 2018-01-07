 Russia 2018: Super Eagles shouldn’t be mere spectator, Buhari tells Dalung – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Russia 2018: Super Eagles shouldn’t be mere spectator, Buhari tells Dalung – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Sports


Vanguard

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and other sport administrators in the country to ensure that the nation's team, the Super Eagles are not mere spectators at the competition. Buhari watching th Super Eagles

