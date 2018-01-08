 Russia 2018: We can’t surprise Argentina again – Rohr – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Russia 2018: We can’t surprise Argentina again – Rohr – Vanguard

Russia 2018: We can't surprise Argentina again – Rohr
Nigeria's manager, Gernot Rohr has admitted that the June 26 match with Argentina at Krestovsky Stadium, St Petersburg will be a difficult one. The Nigeria coach told an Argentine publication, Olé that he anticipates that the encounter will be a

