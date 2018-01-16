Russian Man Steals Tank And Goes On Rampage [Videos]

Yesterday we showed you how some chap had made an entire movie out of crazy Russian dashcam footage, and then something like this comes along.

Stories of joyrides in stolen cars aren’t hard to come by, but how about commandeering a tank whilst under the influence and smashing into cars and a convenience store?

That’s what happened in northern Russia, with TIME reporting:

[His] desire for some vino and complete boredom in the moment compelled him to not only steal an army tank but to drive it into the window of a convenience store, where he then proceeded to sift through the wreckage to steal a bottle of wine… …witnesses say that the man not only was “bored” but also intoxicated, something that video captured at the scenes appears to capture. The man was arrested by the local police with the same bottle of wine that he stole, but he did not resist arrest. No one was injured, but the man appears to have left quite a bit of destruction in his wake.

Rumour has it the man was after the Journeyman, South Africa’s most sought after wine, but he’ll have to buy the box set if he wants to get his hands on one of those.

First up, here he is driving the tank:

And then the aftermath:

Seems like someone might need a little time out.

When the thirst strikes and you’re after the good stuff – we’ve all been there.

[source:time]

