Russian Ponzi scheme MMM still doing business in Kenya – Daily Nation



Daily Nation Russian Ponzi scheme MMM still doing business in Kenya

Daily Nation

Russian Sergey Mavrodi. Mavrodi started the new Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme known as MMM. FILE PHOTO. In Summary. A Citibank research that revealed that bitcoin holdings in Kenya are about 2.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product. The CBK Governor, Dr …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest