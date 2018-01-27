 Russian Ponzi scheme MMM still doing business in Kenya – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Russian Ponzi scheme MMM still doing business in Kenya – Daily Nation

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Russian Ponzi scheme MMM still doing business in Kenya
Daily Nation
Russian Sergey Mavrodi. Mavrodi started the new Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme known as MMM. FILE PHOTO. In Summary. A Citibank research that revealed that bitcoin holdings in Kenya are about 2.3 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product. The CBK Governor, Dr

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.