S. African police bust slave trade syndicate
Citizen
S. African police bust slave trade syndicate
Xinhua
CAPE TOWN, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — South African police said they had busted a slave trade syndicate in a surprise raid on Wednesday. The Hawks, formally known as the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, launched raid on homes, lodges, farms and …
