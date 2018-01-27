Sack your Defence Minister or be impeached – Benue ethnic groups tell Buhari

Leaders of ethnic groups in Benue State, including the Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny’Igede, have called for the resignation of Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali. This follows the minister’s statement where he blamed anti-grazing law for herdsmen killings. The groups in a statement signed by President General of Mdzough U Tiv, […]

Sack your Defence Minister or be impeached – Benue ethnic groups tell Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

