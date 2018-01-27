 Sack your Defence Minister or be impeached – Benue ethnic groups tell Buhari | Nigeria Today
Sack your Defence Minister or be impeached – Benue ethnic groups tell Buhari

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Leaders of ethnic groups in Benue State, including the Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny’Igede, have called for the resignation of Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali. This follows the minister’s statement where he blamed anti-grazing law for herdsmen killings.  The groups in a statement signed by President General of Mdzough U Tiv, […]

