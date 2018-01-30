SAD NEWS: Former Top Referee, Paul Alcock Is Dead
SAD NEWS: Former Premier League Top Referee, Paul Alcock Is Dead The official was well-known for being pushed over by Paolo Di Canio following a red card decision the Sheffield Wednesday frontman disagreed with in 1998. Di Canio exploded with rage after Alcock hit the ground in what appeared to be a theatrical manner. The […]
