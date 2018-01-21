Saftu welcomes appointment of new Eskom CEO, board chair – Independent Online
Independent Online
Saftu welcomes appointment of new Eskom CEO, board chair
Independent Online
Johannesburg – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed the appointment of power utility Eskom's new board, to be chaired by Telkom board chairman Jabu Mabuza. "Saftu wishes them well in the colossal task that lies ahead of …
