SAG Awards 2018: Here’s The Complete List Of Winners

The 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were handed out on Sunday tonight at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and Sterling K Brown’s award season winning streak continued.

The star of ‘This Is Us’ took home the best actor in a television drama award while Nicole Kidman won her second award in a fortnight for ‘Big Little Lies’.

Fox Searchlight’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won three Actor trophies last night, including the marquee film ensemble prize. Also, Frances McDormand won for her lead role, and Sam Rockwell won for supporting.

Morgan Freeman was honoured with a lifetime achievement award while Kristen Bell served as the first-ever host of the typically MC-less SAGs.

See the full winners list below.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
Mudbound
WINNER: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
WINNER: Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saiorse Ronan, Lady Bird

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
WINNER: Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
WINNER: This Is Us

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
Orange Is the New Black
WINNER: Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
WINNER: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
WINNER: Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
WINNER: William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
WINNER: Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
WINNER: Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

