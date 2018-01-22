SAGA: Hollywood Sterling Brown becomes first black “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series”

Hollywood actor Sterling K. Brown has emerged the a first African -American act to win the “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series” at the 2018 edition of prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGA) Brown won the highly coveted honour for his role on the acclaimed drama “This Is Us” at the 24th edition of the SAGA […]

The post SAGA: Hollywood Sterling Brown becomes first black “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series” appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

