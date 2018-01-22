 SAGA: Hollywood Sterling Brown becomes first black “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series” | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SAGA: Hollywood Sterling Brown becomes first black “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series”

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Hollywood actor Sterling K. Brown has emerged the a first African -American act to win the “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series” at the 2018 edition of prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAGA) Brown won the highly coveted honour for his role on the acclaimed drama “This Is Us” at the 24th edition of the SAGA […]

The post SAGA: Hollywood Sterling Brown becomes first black “Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series” appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.