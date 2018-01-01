Sahara Group hinges future on synergy, diversification – Vanguard



Vanguard Sahara Group hinges future on synergy, diversification

Vanguard

The energy giant which currently has operations in over 13 countries across four continents, made this assertion in its second Sustainability Report tagged: “Sustainability Through Synergy. The Report which highlights activities in 2016 within Sahara …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

