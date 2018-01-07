 Sahara Group, Zuriel Oduwole join forces to empower African girl-child – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sahara Group, Zuriel Oduwole join forces to empower African girl-child – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Sahara Group, Zuriel Oduwole join forces to empower African girl-child
The Eagle Online
With statistics indicating that 15 million girls of primary school age – half of them in sub-Saharan Africa – will never enter a classroom, leading African energy conglomerate, Sahara Group, is providing an empowerment platform that would give wings to

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.