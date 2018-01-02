 Saidi Balogun Sprays Money On His Ex-Wife, Fathia At Mercy Aigbe’s Birthday Party (Video) – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Saidi Balogun Sprays Money On His Ex-Wife, Fathia At Mercy Aigbe’s Birthday Party (Video) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Saidi Balogun Sprays Money On His Ex-Wife, Fathia At Mercy Aigbe's Birthday Party (Video)
Information Nigeria
Nollywood actor and producer, Saidi Balogun was seen spraying naira notes on his estranged wife, Fathia Balogun at the 40th birthday party of Mercy Aigbe. Other guests cheered on as Saidi sprays the money as his pretty extranged wife danced on. The
Actor Saidi Balogun reconcile, dances with ex-wife, Faithia, at Mercy Aigbe's birthday partyPremium Times

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.