Salary: Teachers will not resume schools in 10 states – NUT

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has restated its position that the teachers in 10 states that are still owing salary arrears should not resume work until all arrears were paid. Dr Mike Ike-Ene, General-Secretary of the union, spoke on the directive in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. Ike-Ene said that 10 out of 36 states still owed teachers several months of salary arrears in spite of the Paris Club Refund given to states by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

