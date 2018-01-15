 Salary: Teachers will not resume schools in 10 states – NUT | Nigeria Today
Salary: Teachers will not resume schools in 10 states – NUT

Posted on Jan 15, 2018

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has restated its position that the teachers in 10 states that are still owing salary arrears should not resume work until all arrears were paid. Dr Mike Ike-Ene, General-Secretary of the union, spoke on the directive in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja. Ike-Ene said that 10 out of 36 states still owed teachers several months of salary arrears in spite of the Paris Club Refund given to states by President Muhammadu Buhari.

