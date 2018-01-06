Sallah, Oshoala charge youths to be focused – New Telegraph Newspaper
|
New Telegraph Newspaper
|
Sallah, Oshoala charge youths to be focused
New Telegraph Newspaper
The king and queen of African football, Mohammed Sallah and Asisat Oshoala, have charged youths to go all the way in their respective disciplines. Sallah and Oshoala on Thursday night emerged the Aiteo /CAF Awards African footballer of the year 2017 in …
CAF Award: Ex-Eagles keeper, Peterside congratulates Oshoala
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!