Sam Jonah calls for change of mindset towards local products
Ghana Business News
Sam Jonah calls for change of mindset towards local products
Ghana Business News
Sir Sam Jonah, the Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital, has called for a deliberate policy to change the attitude of Ghanaians towards local products. He said the inordinate taste for foreign goods in Ghana and many African countries was not conducive to …
Sam Jonah's perspectives on solving unemployment [Audio]
