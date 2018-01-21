Samklef And Daddy Freeze In War Of Words On Instagram

Popular Nigerian producer, Samklef has gotten into a highly heated up social media fight with Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, convener of the “Free The Sheeple Movement”.

The controversial OAP who is the leader of the school of thought that forbids paying tithes to the Church Of God recently criticized a news about the healing of a mentally derailed man at RCCG church.

Samklef, who appeared to be fed up of Freeze’s everyday antagonistic statements against the church, stood up to him and said his criticism on churches is getting boring. Daddyfreeze gave a pretty unpleasant response and dirty exchange started.

See the exchange below;

At this point, Nigerians began to weigh in on the matter by expressing different opinions on Samklef’s grammatical blunders not minding the subject matter of their fight.

See Below;

