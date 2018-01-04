Samsung overtakes Intel as world’s biggest chip maker: Study – Economic Times
Samsung overtakes Intel as world's biggest chip maker: Study
PARIS: South Korea's Samsung has overtaken US rival Intel as the world's biggest maker of semi-conductors as sales in the sector boom, a study published by consultancy Gartner showed on Thursday. Samsung Electronics "gained the most market share and …
