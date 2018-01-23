Sanchez: I Needed To Feel Wanted

Manchester United’s new arrival, Alexis Sanchez says a need to feel wanted and loved prompted his Arsenal exit.

The Chile international forward completed his move to United, saying interest from Mourinho made him feel wanted, with Mkhitaryan moving to Arsenal.

Sanchez took to his Instagram’s account to hit out at Arsenal legends that criticized him.

“He indicated it is important for the club for me to be here,” Sanchez told MUTV. “I also believe that the club itself cared about me joining, and I got the impression that they were keen for me to come here and wear the number seven shirt.

“I think that also gets through to the player. Players sometimes need to feel important and loved by the club. That was one of the things that attracted me to come here, along with the manager, who is a person who won everything in Italy, the same as he did in Spain, and he’s a manager who likes to win.”

“When they told me that Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Eric] Cantona, David Beckham had all worn it, just thinking about that number seven sets you off dreaming in your head with ideas about lifting the Champions League trophy and winning the Premier League title,” he continued.

“So yes, I’m fulfilling a dream and I hope to give my very best and win many trophies at this club.”

