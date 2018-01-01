Saraki calls on Nigerians to join fight against drug abuse

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Monday called on Nigerians across the nation to join the fight against drug abuse.

Reacting to reports that the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), is set to inaugurate a ‘Codeine Control and Other Related Matters Working Group (CCRWG)’, Saraki stated on his personal Facebook and Twitter pages that it was encouraging to see the PCN taking an active stance against the use and distribution of illegal substances.

He said: “It’s great to see the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) taking an active stance against the abuse of codeine and other drugs after the #SenateTacklesDrugAbuse Roundtable. This is a welcome development.

“As the PCN constitutes this group to control the distribution of codeine and other drugs in Nigeria, my colleagues and I in the 8th Senate will continue working to provide the necessary legislative interventions to fight #DrugAbuse across the nation.

“As we begin a new year, I call on other groups to join this fight to curb the widespread abuse of drugs in communities across the country. The more people that we have saying no to drugs — the more multifaceted Nigeria’s approach to fighting #DrugAbuse will be.”

Recall that on December 18 and 19, 2017, the Senate convened a roundtable to discuss the rising drug menace in Nigeria.

The roundtable, which was convened in Kano State, was aimed at finding solutions to the widespread use, abuse and distribution of drugs across the country.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja

The post Saraki calls on Nigerians to join fight against drug abuse appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

