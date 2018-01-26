Saraki: NASS needs more than N125b for its activities

N125 billion is the approved budget for the National Assembly, but the lawmakers are asking for more.

Senate President Bukola Saraki in a statement yesterday said the National Assembly is facing enormous challenges as regards funding for most of its functions.

Special Assistant to the senate president on Print Media, Chuks Okocha who spoke on behalf of the president said contrary to public perception that the National Assembly was being over funded, it was indeed grappling with funding constraints.

“As we work through the number of bills passed, the public hearings held, and the number of ad-hoc committees that have been established – we know the challenges of not being able to fund some of our activities.

“So far, I am happy to report that despite these constraints, the 8th Senate has been able to surpass all previous Senates in the number of Bills that we have passed in 2-years – despite the funding gaps.

“We know that as we continue over time, people will begin to have more confidence in the National Assembly. However, right now, the challenges that we have are the issue of perception and the issue of funding. We need to work hard to change this,” he said.

The 2017 budget had seen the National Assembly increase its budgetary allocation from N115 billion naira to N125 billion naira.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

