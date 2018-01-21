Sarkodie drops ‘Light It Up’ featuring Big Narstie and Jayso – GhanaWeb
Sarkodie drops 'Light It Up' featuring Big Narstie and Jayso
GhanaWeb
Here are fresh visuals from Sarkodie's 2017 album “Highest”. Directed by Dego Visionz & Chalky, the video accompanies “Light It Up”, which features Skillions CEO Jayso, and English Grind expert Big Narstie. This brings to 8, the number of visuals …
