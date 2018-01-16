SARS Operatives Beat Up Radio Lagos, Eko FM’s Staff, Ajikawo & His Siblings – Photos

The mention of SARS in Nigeria today spells injustice, intimidation and extra judicial kills. No wonder they are the most threaded people in Nigeria. #EndSARS couldn’t stop them and now they are doing worst.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS descended on EKO FM staff today as well as his siblings. He narrated his ordeal in the hands of SARS as follow..

According to Ajikawo, it seemed like a staged event where hoodlum attack you at gunpoint and it was a shocking event to him. He sustained injuries on the head as he was hit with rifle butt as well as bruises due to being handcuffed.

According to him;

“My siblings and I were assaulted right in front of our house at 1:20PM. They actually attacked my siblings because they wanted to know why I was being physically harassed. I should press charged through my lawyers as I’ve kept a few pictures to show what was done and a few well to do citizens have witnessed my ordeal.





I wondered what would have happened if it was just a humble guy with no one to call. This is disgusting that I was beaten by the same policemen whose salary I pay through my tax.





I urge the Lagos Police command to investigate this matter as I’ve informed crime reporters about it too. If I don’t get a compensation or proper apology within 48 hours, I’d be talking to the public media about it on video.

More pictures below…



